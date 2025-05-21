Annual inflation in Russia slows down to 9.9% on May 13-19 from 10.09% in previous week

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 9.9% from May 13 to 19 from 10.09% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry reported.

"During the week from May 13 to 19, 2025 inflation almost remained at last week’s level and amounted to 0.07%. Food inflation fell to 0.03%. <…> In the non-food segment, price dynamics equaled 0.1%. In the services sector, price growth rates almost remained at the level of last week (0.11%). Annual inflation was registered at 9.9%," the ministry said.

Earlier reports said that the Economic Development Ministry downgraded its inflation outlook for 2025 from 4.5% to 7.6% in a revised draft of scenario conditions of the country’s social and economic development. In 2026, the ministry expects inflation to decline to 4%.