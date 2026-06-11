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Russia's trade surplus down 3.36% in January-April 2026

Exports during the reporting period increased by $4.5 bln to $135.4 bln, while imports rose by $6 bln to $92.3 bln

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia's foreign trade surplus decreased by 3.36% year-on-year in January-April 2026 to $43.1 bln, according to data published by the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia.

Exports during the reporting period increased by $4.5 bln to $135.4 bln, while imports rose by $6 bln to $92.3 bln. As a result, Russia's foreign trade turnover in January-April 2026 increased by 4.83% compared with the same period a year earlier, reaching $227.7 bln.

Foreign trade by country

According to the FCS, Russian exports to Europe fell by 11% to $18 bln, while imports increased by 6.8% to $23.8 bln. At the same time, Russia increased exports to Asian countries by 8.6% to $108 bln, while imports from those countries rose by 7.3% to $61.9 bln.

Exports to African countries declined by 11.5% to $6.1 bln, while imports fell by 5.2% to $1.5 bln.

Russian exports to North and South America decreased by 24% to $3.3 bln, while imports from those countries increased by 7.2% to $5.1 bln.

Export and import structure

Mineral products accounted for the largest share of Russian exports during the reporting period at $70.5 bln, down 6.3%. The second-largest export category was metals and metal products, exports of which increased by 31.2% to $26.9 bln. Agricultural products ranked third, rising by 21.6% to $14.7 bln.

Machinery, equipment, and transport vehicles remained Russia's largest import category. Imports in this segment increased by 7.2% in January-April to $44.5 bln. They were followed by chemical products, up 5.3% to $18.6 bln, and agricultural products, which rose by 7.4% to $14.2 bln.

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