US seizes most of oil from captured Iranian tankers — Trump

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. The United States has taken the bulk of oil from the Iranian tankers seized in the Indian Ocean, US President Donald Trump said.

"Most of it comes back to the United States," he said in an interview with the Salem News Channel.

On May 1, Trump admitted that the US military behaved like pirates when seizing tankers with Iranian oil.

Earlier, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani said in a letter to the world organization's Security Council that the United States had committed an act of aggression and state piracy by seizing two Iranian commercial vessels Majestic and Tifani and stealing 3.8 million barrels of Iranian oil. Tehran classifies the US actions as a "gross violation of the UN charter" and demands that the Security Council take action. Iran said it reserves the right to "resist these brazen actions" in accordance with international law.