Israeli air force strikes military targets in Iran overnight — IDF

TEL AVIV, June 8. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes against Iran overnight, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported. The operation targeted military facilities in the western and central regions of the Islamic Republic.

Prior to this, on the evening of June 7, Iran launched a rocket attack on northern areas of the Jewish state. The Israeli military stated that all incoming missiles were intercepted.

This escalation followed an Israeli strike on a Hezbollah site on the outskirts of Beirut earlier on Sunday. According to Israel, that attack was a response to Hezbollah's shelling of the country's northern regions. Iranian authorities had previously warned that they would retaliate against Israel in the event of strikes on the Lebanese capital.