Rostov coal companies expand export geography to Morocco, Thailand, Vietnam

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 25. /TASS/. Coal companies in Russia’s Rostov Region exported more than 650,000 tons of coal in the first half of 2025, expanding the geography of supplies to Morocco, Thailand, and Vietnam, and increasing the volume of shipments to Turkey, First Deputy Industry and Energy Minister of the region Vyacheslav Timchenko told TASS.

The Rostov Region is the main coal-mining region of Russia’s European part, with 24.3 bln tons of coal resources located here, of which 6.5 bln tons have been explored.

"According to results of the first half of 2025, despite sanctions, the volume of exports by coal companies of the Rostov Region amounted to more than 650,000 tons of coal, meeting last year’s level. The region's coal companies managed to redirect coal to sales markets in North African countries (Algeria, Egypt, Morocco), and Southeast Asian states (India, Thailand, Vietnam), with the volume of coal supplies to Turkey having increased," the official said.

Timchenko told TASS earlier that the Rostov Region’s coal producers boosted coal output by almost 7% in two years due to favorable mining and geological conditions in the workings and stable operation of equipment.

Deputy Governor Igor Sorokin told TASS at the end of Q1 2024 that despite sanctions and the EU ban on the purchase of coal products from Russia from August 10, 2022, Rostov coal mining enterprises boosted coal exports by 19% year-on-year. According to the region’s Industry and Energy Minister Andrey Savelyev, export supplies to North African countries, including Algeria and Egypt, as well as Asian countries such as India and Turkey, went up.