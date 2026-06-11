Russia ready to help Africa develop infrastructure — top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The moment is ripe for Russia to provide full assistance to African countries that are demonstrating a desire to develop their own industrial production, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in opening remarks during talks with Bankole Adeoye, the African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

Russia’s top diplomat highlighted the Africans’ desire "to make the utmost use of what was given to them by nature and by God," that is to develop their own industrial production, and do everything so that as much added value from natural resources as possible can stay in those countries.

"Our country has a long-standing track record in supporting the development of national industries and national agriculture in African countries," Lavrov noted. "Right now, I think, is the right time to use this experience in practice and meaningfully in new conditions," he added.