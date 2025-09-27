ZNPP has sufficient diesel fuel for long-term operation of generators in autonomous mode

MELITOPOL, September 27. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has sufficient diesel fuel reserves to power its backup generators in autonomous mode for an extended period, the plant’s management reported.

"Since September 23, 2025, the ZNPP has been powered by backup diesel generators. The plant has sufficient diesel fuel reserves to keep the generators running autonomously for a long time," the statement on the plant’s Telegram channel said.

According to the ZNPP management, the situation at the ZNNP is under complete control.

"As of today, all systems that keep the nuclear power plant running are working normally and are powered by backup energy sources. The radiation situation at the ZNPP industrial site and the surrounding area remains within normal limits. No changes have been recorded, and the plant’s employees are monitoring equipment operation and facility safety. We emphasize that the situation at the ZNPP is under complete control," the statement noted.

The management also said that the nuclear fuel cooling functions in the pools and reactors are operating fully.