Two Ka-32 helicopters used to extinguish fire on Berezhkovskaya Embankment in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Two helicopters are used to extinguish a fire in an administrative building on Berezhkovskaya Embankment in Moscow, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Two Ka-32 helicopters of the Moscow Aviation Center are being used to extinguish a fire on Berezhkovskaya Embankment," the report said.

Emergency services told TASS that water has already been dropped on the burning building four times.

The three-story administrative building is burning on an area of 1,000 square meters. More than 130 people and 45 pieces of equipment have been deployed to extinguish the fire.