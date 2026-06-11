Russian diplomats to visit Russian citizen Obrezko, accused in US court — consul general

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. Russian diplomats intend to visit their compatriot Denis Obrezko, who appeared before the district court of Massachusetts earlier this week on charges of hacking, in prison soon, Consul General in New York Alexey Markov told TASS.

"On June 9, through the office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston, the Russian Consulate General in New York was officially notified that Denis Obrezko had been taken into custody. We are in constant contact with the detainee's lawyer and relatives, planning to visit him in prison in the near future. We will strive to respect the rights and legitimate interests of a compatriot in full," he said.

Last year, Obrezko was detained in Thailand at the US request, and appeared before an American court on June 9. He is accused of criminal conspiracy to gain unauthorized access to a trusted computer.