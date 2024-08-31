Russian forces destroy Ukrainian armed forces missile, artillery weapons warehouse

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian military personnel destroyed a large missile and artillery weapons warehouse of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During reconnaissance activities in the area of the village of Nizhnyaya Syrovatka, 5 km south of the city of Sumy, the Russian Armed Forces discovered a large warehouse of rocket and artillery weapons (ammunition) and military property of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After a thorough analysis of the received intelligence data and confirmation of the activity of Ukrainian nationalist formations in this area, it was decided to carry out a pinpoint strike on the military facility," the statement said.

"As a result of the missile strike carried out by the crew of the Iskander-M of the Russian Armed Forces, the warehouse was destroyed," the ministry reported.