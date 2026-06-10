BrahMos Aerospace orders portfolio about $6 bln, co-director says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. The total portfolio of orders placed with BrahMos Aerospace Russian-Indian joint venture stands at about $6 bln, Managing Co-Director Alexander Maksichev told TASS.

"Our company has already completed main contracts and continues performing at present. As you remember, we had signed a large-scale contract with the Indian Navy. A major contract with Vietnam will also be accomplished. Fundamentally, all our four plants are fully provided with orders. The total amount of orders is about $6 bln," Maksichev said.

BrahMos Aerospace is currently holding negotiations on supplies of the BrahMos missile system with a number of countries, the senior executive said. Signing of relevant contracts is expected shortly.