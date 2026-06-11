Project on digital copy of human being developing successfully

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The project to create a digital copy of a human being to predict diseases is successfully developing, Academician Alexander Sergeev, the scientific director of the National Center for Physics and Mathematics, said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is developing successfully. Funding has been received for one of the artificial intelligence centers. In fact, it is a center for AI in medicine at the Lobachevsky University. Rosatom and the Federal Medical-Biological Agency lent a shoulder. Rosatom gave a cohort of healthy people, exactly healthy people, not patients. In addition, unique specialists are getting older, and extending their active age is an urgent task for Rosatom. In closed cities, people are disciplined and willing to participate. The first cohort was created in Lesnoye, several hundred people. We are identifying markers of aging and diseases that have not yet occurred, and at the same time we are looking for ways to slow down their growth," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum took place from June 3 to 6.