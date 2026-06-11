EC to toughen visa policy against Russia, Belarus and Iran — source

BRUSSELS, June 11. /TASS/. The European Commission is preparing to toughen the entire visa policy of the European Union, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

"The European Commission informed EU countries that it will present proposals in fall to toughen the visa policy of the EU member-countries in respect of third countries, based on security threats. This proposal will include new criteria to reject visa granting to nationals of countries from which, in the opinion of the European Commission, public security threats emanate," he said.

The new measures "must be applied in the first instance against nationals of Russia, Belarus and Iran" but this list "can be expanded in the future," the source added.