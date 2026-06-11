Hong Kong developers show drone controllers

ST. PETERSBURG, June 11. /TASS/. Representatives of the Hong Kong-based company WooCoo International demonstrated drone flight controllers at the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026 in Kronstadt, TASS reports.

"We produce flight controllers and batteries for all types of drones. We are manufacturing products for kamikaze drones, industrial UAVs with the large carrying capacity, as well as for agricultural drones. The flight controller is the 'brain' of the drone. But we also offer ready-made solutions. One of our companies is assembling UAVs," a company representative told TASS.

According to him, participation in the maritime defense show in Kronstadt allowed the company to attract several customers. In addition to controllers, frames for FPV drones also captured attention of visitors.