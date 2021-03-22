Russian Baltic Fleet naval group fulfilling deployment tasks in Atlantic, says source

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. A naval group of the Baltic Fleet’s three large amphibious assault ships and the corvette Boiky is accomplishing long-distance deployment tasks in the Atlantic Ocean, a source in defense circles in the Kaliningrad Region told TASS on Monday.

"A group of the Baltic Fleet’s warships transited the English Channel on March 20 and is now in the Atlantic Ocean," the source specified.

Apart from the corvette, the naval group includes the large amphibious assault ships Kaliningrad, Minsk and Korolyov, he said.

The long-distance deployment of the Baltic Fleet’s ships was not officially announced. However, the ships’ transit through the English Channel was closely watched by British spotters and maritime patrol aircraft.

The Baltic Fleet’s press office declined to comment on the source’s information.