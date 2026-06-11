What to know about Trump's plans of new strikes on Iran, oil market reaction

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The United States will continue its attacks on Iranian territory on the night of June 12, President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

According to him, the United States used $250 million worth of ammunition in the latest strikes on Iran.

The price of Brent crude spiked on Trump's statements, according to trading data.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation.

Trump's statements

- Trump said on Truth Social the United States "will be hitting Iran VERY HARD TONIGHT."

- He added that the United States intends to establish control over the Iranian island of Kharq and the oil facilities of the Islamic Republic.

- On Fox News, Trump said that negotiations with Iran are continuing.

- He noted that he did not want to conduct a ground operation against Iran, but if he wanted, the United States "could introduce a small group of soldiers and seize everything."

The night attack on Iran

- The United States spent $250 million worth of ammunition in the latest strikes on Iran, Trump said.

- The United States began hitting Iran anew at 17:15 East Coast time on June 10 (09:15 p.m. GMT), according to the CENTCOM.

- The United States has used 49 Tomahawk cruise missiles in the latest strikes on Iran, Trump told Fox News.

- New explosions hit Iran amid escalation of the conflict between Washington and Tehran, the country's state television reported.

- According to its information, the explosions were heard in the area of the coastal city of Bandar Abbas and the island of Sirik.

- Mehr news agency said there was an explosion near the city of Varamin, southeast of Tehran.

- The US targets on Iran were air defense systems, communications and military intelligence systems, the CENTCOM said.

Oil market reaction

- The price of Brent crude futures with August 2026 delivery on the London ICE exchange edged up by over 1% after a decline in the afternoon on Trump's statement that the US would strike Iran on the night of June 12, according to trading data.

- According to the data at 03:08 a.m. Moscow time (00:08 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent rose by 2.58% to $95.5 on a statement of the Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian army that Tehran, against the background of repeated US strikes on its territory, will block traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fully.

- During the day, Brent went down to $91.61 per barrel (-1.6%), according to trading data at 01:34 p.m. Moscow time (10:34 a.m. GMT).

- As of 03:21 p.m. Moscow time (12:21 p.m. GMT), the oil futures firmed by 1.14% to $94.16 per barrel on Trump's statement.

- By 03:31 p.m. Moscow time (12:31 p.m. GMT), Brent slowed down to trade at $93.65 per barrel (+0.59%).

The reaction in the world

- The United States should be prepared for an oil price of $200 per barrel if it continues their actions against Iran, Iranian ambassador to Japan Peyman Saadat said in an interview with TASS.

- The United States and Israel took the global economy hostage by attacking Iran, Saadat said.

- New escalation between the United States and Iran threatens not only the situation in the Middle East, but is also fraught with consequences for the entire global economy, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.