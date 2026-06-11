MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. French Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere, British Ambassador Nigel Casey, and German Ambassador Alexander Lambsdorff, who had requested a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, have left the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a TASS correspondent reported.

They were received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. The meeting lasted around an hour and a half.

TASS has compiled the key information available at this time.

Meeting details

- The French, British, and German ambassadors entered the Russian Foreign Ministry building together without making any comment.

- They were received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

- The ambassadors left the ministry building after approximately an hour and a half.

Statements from parties

- The French Ambassador to Russia, Nicolas de Riviere, upon leaving the Foreign Ministry, stated that the discussion went constructively.

- He clarified that a statement would be published later today.

- As reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Galuzin highlighted to the Ambassadors of Germany, France, and Great Britain the destructive policies of their countries, aimed at encouraging Kiev to continue the war.

- He also explained to them Russia's principled approach to finding a political-diplomatic settlement in Ukraine.

Lavrov's message about preparing meeting

- Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported that the ambassadors of Great Britain, France, and Germany "are requesting a meeting" at the Foreign Ministry with his deputy to discuss the Ukrainian conflict.

- He stated that they would be received and listened to, noting that "it is at least curious how these people will present anything that could lead to any constructive thoughts."

- Lavrov noted that the West, in the form of the "EU Three," already had an opportunity to influence the course of resolving the conflict, but they "distinguished themselves negatively," acting as "anti-heroes of this whole story" by forbidding Vladimir Zelensky to sign the already agreed and initialed document on settlement principles and the cessation of hostilities in Istanbul in April 2022.