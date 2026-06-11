Russian envoy expects Europe to adopt more realistic stance on Ukraine

BERLIN, June 11. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is hopeful that Europe will adopt a more realistic stance on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"Russia’s position is clear and consistent. We are pleased to see that Europe’s position is changing, which used to be unrealistic. I hope that Europe will become more realistic," he told the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung in an interview. According to Dmitriev, Russia has made its vision of a peace settlement very clear, with President Vladimir Putin having put it forward.

"A while ago, some people presented unrealistic options. But now, I believe, a realistic solution is on the table. If Ukraine accepts it, peace will come immediately. In fact, an increasing number of people are coming to realize this," the Russian special presidential envoy concluded.