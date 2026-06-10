What to know about Ukrainian drone attack on passenger bus in Melitopol

MELITOPOL, June 10. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone struck a passenger bus as it entered Melitopol on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

There were nine people on board at the moment it was attacked, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

TASS has compiled key details about the attack.

Drone attack

- A Ukrainian drone targeted a passenger bus en route from Velikaya Belozyorka to Melitopol in the Zaporozhye Region, Balitsky specified.

- The rear part of the bus was hit, according to a TASS correspondent.

- Ukrainian troops used a Hornet unmanned aerial vehicle in the attack, first responders told TASS.

- A Kamaz passenger bus was one-third full at the time a Ukrainian drone hit it, they added.

- There were nine people, including the driver and eight passengers, on board the bus when it was struck, Balitsky revealed later.

Condition of passengers

- No one has been reported injured in the Melitopol bus attack, first responders told TASS.

- The passengers could leave the bus on their own, the TASS reporter said.