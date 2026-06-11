Russia urges nations in Iran conflict to refrain from steps fraught with resumption of war

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow calls on the parties to the conflict in the Middle East to refrain from steps that could lead to the resumption of a large-scale war in the region and disrupt efforts to resolve it, the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as indicated in a statement following talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, noted that "Russia consistently calls on the parties involved to refrain from steps fraught with the resumption of a large-scale war and the disruption of efforts to overcome differences, firmly supports Bahrain and other Arab countries in defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity, considers attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities located there categorically unacceptable."

The Foreign Ministry added that during the meeting, special attention was paid to the situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the escalation around Iran.

"The ministers stressed that there is no alternative to launching a full-fledged political and diplomatic process to resolve the crisis while unconditionally ensuring the interests of all states in the region," the Foreign Ministry said.