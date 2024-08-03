Duty free stores at Dubai Airport start accepting rubles

DUBAI, August 3. /TASS/. Some duty-free shops at Dubai International Airport have started accepting cash rubles, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to a representative of Dubai Duty Free, the company responsible for duty-free shops at two of the city's airports, it has been possible to pay for purchases in rubles since August 1. The spokesman said that travelers can use cash rubles to buy goods in most stores at Dubai International Airport.

Some stores located in the second terminal of the airport do not yet accept Russian currency. An employee of one of these stores told a TASS correspondent that "the function of paying for goods in rubles will appear in the near future after the settlement of technical issues."

In addition, duty-free shops at Dubai airport accept cards of the Chinese Union Pay payment system issued by Russian banks. Cards of the Russian Mir system do not work in duty-free shops.