DONETSK, May 4. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces maintain their superiority in drone warfare, both in terms of technology and the number of drones used, Deputy Commander of the 5th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, Hero of the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People's Republic Ilya Ivanov told TASS.

"Firstly, not only can we deter [the drone threat from the Ukrainian armed forces], but we are superior in many ways. Let's say, yes, the enemy has some stronger aspects that we have to catch up with. <...> If we take them en masse, in terms of the number of drones, the amount of artificial intelligence, and the number of interceptions, then we are potentially much superior to the enemy," Ivanov said. He added that it’s not just a matter of quantitative but also qualitative superiority.

Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin previously stated in an interview with TASS that the widespread use of drones does not create a stalemate on the front, because they are not the sole factor deciding the outcome of the battle.