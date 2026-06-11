USC ready to develop cooperation with foreign partners — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 11. /TASS/. The competencies of the shipyards and design bureaus of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) make it possible to develop military-technical cooperation with foreign partners, CEO Andrey Puchkov told TASS at the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet-2026.

"The unique competencies of USC shipyards and design bureaus, high production standards and available capacities allow us to be optimistic about the prospects for the development of not only this program, but also military-technical cooperation with other foreign partners as a whole," Puchkov stressed.

The program for construction of Project 11356 ships for the Indian Navy is currently ongoing, the chief executive said. "Our Indian partners have repeatedly expressed deep satisfaction with the high quality of the ships built," Puchkov added.

The Maritime Defense Show is being held from June 10 to 14. TASS is the strategic media partner.