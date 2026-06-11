Trump says he always preferred capture of Kharq island

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he had always wanted to seize the Iranian island of Kharq.

"My preference has always been - take Kharg Island," he said in an interview with Fox News.

However, he questioned the American society’s readiness for a long-term operation to establish control over the island. "I don't know that America has the stomach for it," he said. " I'm not sure that America has a long time. I'm not sure the country has the appetite for it. "

According to Trump, the seizure of the island could "make a fortune" for the United States.

The main oil loading terminals of the Islamic Republic are located on Kharq Island. The American leader had previously repeatedly threatened Tehran with seizing the island.