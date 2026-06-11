Russia forming global trends of drone development — Aviron CEO

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia is one of the top countries that form global trends in the development of unmanned aviation, CEO of Aviron company Igor Lapin told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Russia is confidently among the countries that form modern global trends in the development of unmanned aviation," Lapin stressed.

Russian solutions are at a very high level in a number of spheres, especially in terms of experience in applying and the speed of adapting technologies to real tasks, he noted. At the same time, global competition remains very high, the Aviron CEO added.

"It is difficult to build clear ranking but Russia occupies a confident place in the top 3 world leaders in the field of unmanned technologies," Lapin said. When talking about the number of civilian drones produced, China is the leader, he noted. In the field of military technology, several countries are leaders at the same time.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was held from June 3 to 6.