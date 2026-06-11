Russia expresses solidarity with Cuba and Iran over US pressure — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia stands in solidarity with Iran and Cuba over ongoing pressure from the United States and emphasizes the right of Tehran and Havana to determine their future independently, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On June 8-9, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov took part in the fourth meeting of the national coordinators of the Group of Friends for the Defense of the UN Charter in Harare, Zimbabwe.

"In his speech, A. S. Alimov stressed that the State Duma remains a prominent representative of the interests of the world majority and contributes to the formation of a more fair multipolar world order," the statement says. "The need for the group's efforts in such areas as upholding the goals and principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interrelationship, as well as countering neocolonial practices, including illegal unilateral coercive measures, was noted."

Alimov said that special attention was paid during the discussion to the situation around Iran and Cuba, taking into account the ongoing pressure on these countries from the United States.

"The Russian side expressed solidarity with Havana and Tehran, as well as Caracas, and reaffirmed their right to determine their own fate," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, the association confirmed its readiness to work "to strengthen the unity of the association, expand its geographical and thematic coverage. Ways have been outlined to increase the group's activity and improve its effectiveness, including in preparation for the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Group's member countries in September this year on the sidelines of a high-level week of the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly".

Following the meeting, a general political declaration was adopted reflecting the principled approaches of the group to key issues on the international agenda, the Foreign Ministry added.