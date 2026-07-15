Units of Russia’s 201st base in Tajikistan practice suppressing enemy command system

DUSHANBE, July 15. /TASS/. Personnel of the signal and electronic warfare units of Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan have held a specialist arms tactical exercise to practice suppressing the command system of a mock enemy, the press service of the Central Military District reported.

The drills took place at the Lyaur mountain training range.

According to the exercise scenario, the Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crews, having detected operation of a simulated enemy’s communication equipment and command posts during airborne reconnaissance in mountainous terrain, transmitted their coordinates to the command center. According to the report, the Borisoglebsk-2 systems’ crews promptly delivered electronic strikes, causing radio interference, which disrupted the "enemy" forces’ command and control and reduced its effectiveness. Military communications and electronic warfare specialists for their part ensured security of the Russian unit’s command, deploying in challenging mountainous conditions a multi-channel data transmission network using the R-149AKSh mobile stations and R-419L1 radio relay stations. To improve visibility in difficult terrain conditions, signalmen used the "reflected wave" method.

The military also practiced backup of communication channels and switching to reserve frequencies under electronic attack conditions. According to the Central Military District, the personnel drilled prompt dismantling of mobile signal centers and their disguising using camouflaging facilities.

The 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan is the largest military facility of Russia outside its borders. Located in two cities, Dushanbe and Bokhtar, it includes motorized rifle, tank, artillery, reconnaissance, air defense, NBC defense troops and communications units.