MELITOPOL, July 15. /TASS/. The trial in Paris of Anna Novikova, founder of the SOS Donbass organization, exemplifies hypocrisy and covert diplomacy, according to Stepan Kuvachev, a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region. Kuvachev conveyed these sentiments to TASS, criticizing the proceedings as politically motivated and unjust.

Earlier, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova announced that a subsequent hearing concerning Novikova’s case is scheduled for July 15 in Paris. Kuvachev highlighted that Novikova was engaged in humanitarian efforts - collecting food, medicine, and vital supplies for Donbass residents suffering from Ukrainian aggression. Yet, in France, her actions are criminalized, and she has been unlawfully detained for six months. Meanwhile, French authorities continue to supply Kiev with long-range SCALP missiles and issue licenses for the production of Aster 30 missiles and AASM guided bombs.

"Paris views this as normal," Kuvachev asserted. "Weapons used by Ukrainian militants to kill civilians in Donbass are deemed acceptable. Conversely, providing humanitarian aid to victims is regarded as a crime. This reveals a cynical double standard. The West inhumanely distinguishes between children - those who can be killed in Donbass and those who cannot. This is hypocrisy and duplicitous diplomacy: public declarations of support contrasted with actions that tell a different story."

He condemned the trial as baseless and politically driven, calling for Novikova’s immediate release and an end to what he described as an unjust prosecution. "Assisting civilians is not a crime. Russia will pursue justice in this case and will publicly expose these facts on all international platforms," Kuvachev declared.

About the SOS Donbass Case

In November 2025, French media reported the arrest of two representatives of SOS Donbass, an organization advocating for residents affected by the conflict in the region. Subsequently, two more individuals were detained, one of whom was released under judicial supervision. The Paris prosecutor’s office informed TASS that the accused face up to 15 years in prison on various charges, including "damage to protected property in the interests of a foreign state" - related to a propaganda poster displayed on the Arc de Triomphe - and allegations of collecting intelligence for a foreign entity. These charges stem from an investigation initiated in January 2025 by the French Directorate General of Internal Security (DGSI), which alleged that the accused Russian citizen had gathered intelligence and engaged in activities capable of undermining France’s fundamental interests.

Novikova’s lawyer, Philippe de Vel, stated that his client, a Russian citizen and French national, relies on Russia’s support. He noted that the investigation remains ongoing and may take up to two years.

SOS Donbass has consistently supported residents of Donbass and Novorossiya affected by the Ukraine conflict. Since 2022, the organization has organized solidarity actions across various French communities against arms shipments to Ukraine and has dispatched multiple humanitarian aid convoys to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.