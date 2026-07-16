MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The leaders of European countries have betrayed their peoples, making them hostages of a military-terrorist alliance, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Kokov said in an interview with TASS.

"The leaders of European states, in order to please their political ambitions, have essentially betrayed their peoples and made them hostages of a military-terrorist alliance serving the interests of transnational corporations in London and Washington," he said.

According to Kokov, "under the guise of so-called counter-terrorism missions, in flagrant violation of the key principles of the UN Charter, they invade disloyal states, overthrow democratically elected authorities, and establish controlled regimes there, subsequently plundering the natural resources and other wealth of the host country."

"Genuine anti-terrorism cooperation is replaced by its imitation in order to manipulate this issue in the process of geopolitical competition," the Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council noted. "At the same time, a cynical policy of 'double standards' is widely applied, where the same radical group can be recognized as terrorist today, and tomorrow, following opportunistic interests, be declared a fighter for democracy, receiving weapons, financial, and political support."

As Kokov pointed out, along with this, individuals, organizations, and entire states are falsely accused of financing terrorism and placed on so-called blacklists. Unfounded sanctions and restrictive measures are imposed against them, he added.