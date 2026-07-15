MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has promised the Kiev regime "safe and secure production sites" for drones on the territory of the European Union for strikes against Russia.

On a visit to Kiev, she signed an agreement of intent with Vladimir Zelensky on the production of drones for Ukraine in the European Union, similar to the documents that Ukraine signed with various NATO countries at the bloc's summit in Ankara. Von der Leyen also promised "huge technological and industrial capacity" in Europe.

In April, the Russian Defense Ministry released the names and addresses of enterprises in Europe that produce drones for strikes against Russia, warning that the European public should know where the real threats to their security come from.

Von der Leyen was awarded the Ukrainian Order of Europe, which she called a "great privilege."