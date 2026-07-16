NATO unleashed over 30 military adventures in past 25 years — Russian SC official

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Over the past quarter century, NATO has unleashed more than 30 military-terrorist conflicts at a cost of trillions of dollars, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Kokov said in an interview with TASS.

"Over the past quarter century alone, the bloc has unleashed more than 30 military-terrorist conflicts on different continents," he said. "Trillions of dollars are spent on these adventures covered by high principles of democracy, humanism, respect for human rights, and the fight against terrorism."

At the same time, Kokov recalled that the original purpose of creating NATO was "to ensure collective defense, maintain peace and security in the North Atlantic region."

"According to the 1949 treaty, the member countries undertook commitments to peacefully resolve all international disputes and refrain from any use of force. However, the facts indicate otherwise," the Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council stated.