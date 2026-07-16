Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod region injure five people, including two children

BELGOROD, July 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Belgorod Region, injuring five people, including two children, the regional operational headquarters reported on the X social media network.

According to the operational headquarters, three civilian women were injured when an FPV drone detonated in the city of Shebekino on the night of July 16. They were taken to the Shebekino Central District Hospital.

"A 13-year-old girl was diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to her neck and shin, and her 16-year-old sister received a tangential wound to her shoulder. After receiving medical attention, both girls were transferred to the Children's Regional Clinical Hospital," the statement read.