NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. The United States could potentially allocate between $80 billion and $100 billion for its operations in Iran - nearly three times the publicly disclosed figure, according to sources familiar with internal Pentagon estimates cited by NBC.

During a Senate hearing on July 14, Acting Under Secretary of Defense Jules Hurst revealed that, excluding costs associated with repairing damaged bases in the Middle East, US spending on the Iran operation was approximately $30 billion. This figure encompasses expenses related to replenishing ammunition stocks. Hurst noted that this estimate was made several months prior and that more recent data is not available.

Internal Pentagon assessments suggest that when factoring in the costs of repairing military facilities in Bahrain, replacing destroyed aircraft, and restocking ammunition, the total expenditure could escalate to between $80 billion and $100 billion. Some sources estimate that repairing US military infrastructure in Bahrain alone could cost around $1 billion.