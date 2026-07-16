Russian defense chief orders to refine hardware-software to assess UAV crews

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has ordered the refinement of the hardware and software system for more detailed and accurate assessment of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crews’ performance, the Defense Ministry reported.

"During hearings the Russian defense minister issued an order to refine the hardware and software system for a more detailed and accurate assessment of UAV crews’ performance," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Belousov emphasized the importance of innovations for better assessment of UAV crews’ performance. "We will be able to immediately assess the crews’ objective effectiveness by looking at the specifics of the task performed by operators in the hardware and software system. The relevant services are already working on this," the Defense Ministry quoted him as saying.