Ukraine to receive 300 mln euros in EU grants to finance defense

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Ukraine has signed two agreements with the European Union regarding access for Ukrainian companies to EU defense programs and a new 300 mln euros grant, the country's Acting Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov said.

"Ukrainian defense companies will gain access to EU programs and 300 mln euros in grant funding," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Of this amount, 260 mln euros will be allocated to expanding Ukraine’s production capabilities, Fyodorov noted, adding that grant funding can cover up to 100% of companies’ expenses. Under the first agreement, Ukraine and the EU will be able to develop new defense technologies, he said.