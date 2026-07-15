Ukrainian forces attack DPR 24 times over past day

DONETSK, July 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces launched 24 attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, injuring four civilians, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement.

"A total of 24 armed attacks by Ukrainian forces have been recorded. There have been reports about four wounded civilians. In total, 30 munitions of various types were fired," the statement said.

According to officials, the strikes damaged or destroyed five residential buildings, passenger cars, trucks, a bus, specialized vehicles, and a civilian infrastructure site.