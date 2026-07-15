Russia, China interested in developing energy cooperation

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia and China have reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening business ties and developing cooperation in the energy sector, the Russian Energy Ministry reported following a meeting between Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and head of China’s National Energy Administration Wang Hongzhi.

"The parties discussed relevant issues related to Russian-Chinese cooperation across various sectors of the fuel and energy complex. The high level of dynamic interaction between Russia and China in the energy area was noted. Sergey Tsivilyov and Wang Hongzhi emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation, fostering constructive dialogue, and expanding partnerships on matters of mutual interest," the report said.

The participants of the meeting also shared views on cooperation within international organizations such as APEC, the SCO, and BRICS. Discussions focused on achieving energy equity, increasing access to energy resources, and shaping a balanced approach to global energy development that takes into account the interests of all states.

Following the talks, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation and continuing a regular dialogue on key issues of the industry agenda, the ministry said.