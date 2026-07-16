MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The tools used by NATO and the EU have taken on radical forms of international terrorism, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Kokov said in an interview with TASS.

"The tools used by NATO and the EU have taken on such radical forms that they fully fall under the definition of international terrorism," he said.

Kokov noted that the use of violent methods for their own purposes has become "common practice for Anglo-Saxon financial elites, whose wealth was originally based on the seizure of foreign territories, plunder, colonization, and the slave trade."

"They have never shrunk from using violence to resolve internal conflicts and expand external influence," the Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council added.

"And here it is appropriate to recall why the European Union was formed in accordance with the 1992 Treaty signed in Maastricht," he went on. "After all, very noble goals were proclaimed: promoting peace, prosperity, and equality of peoples, sustainable development, a high level of social protection for citizens, as well as strict adherence to international law and the principles of the UN Charter."