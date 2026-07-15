Zaporozhye nuke calls chief engineer killing breach of nuclear facilities safety principle

MELITOPOL, July 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s killing of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Chief Engineer Alexander Yakovlev is a violation of the principle of safety of nuclear facilities, which should always remain beyond politics, the facility said in a statement.

Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that Ukraine had hit a company car with a drone this morning, killing the chief engineer and the driver.

"The murder of the atomic scientist is a crime that cannot be justified. This is an encroachment not only on human life, but also on the very principle of the safety of nuclear facilities, which should always remain beyond politics and violence," the plant said on the Max messenger.

The staff of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station mourns the irreparable loss and expresses its deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, the message says.

The station called on all plant employees and residents of Energodar to support each other, "remain loyal to their cause and stand together as a wall to protect the plant, the city, and the people who ensure their safe lives every day."