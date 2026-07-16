Russian stock market declines at start of trading

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is rising.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 1.93%, to 2,071.04 and 836.9 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 2.65 kopecks to 11.466 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index's decline had accelerated, reaching 2,068.32 points (-2.06%), while the RTS index stood at 835.8 points (-2.06%). Meanwhile, the yuan accelerated its rise to 11.493 rubles (+5.35 kopecks).