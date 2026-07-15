MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s visit to Kiev and her participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit may conceal more ambitious intentions, including preparations for the transit of weapons through Moldovan territory, head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center Dmitry Sorokin told TASS.

"Some experts and members of the public have expressed the view that more ambitious and strategically relevant intentions may be concealed behind the official framework of meetings and discussions. They suppose that the visits of European Union leaders to Moldova and Ukraine could be part of a comprehensive preparation for possible military action and the transit of weapons through Moldovan territory. This view is bolstered by the fact the Russian Armed Forces are actively destroying ammunition depots in Ukraine, creating a pressing demand for arms supplies," the expert said.

According to him, Moldova has recently intensified military preparations, planning military training for men aged from 27 to 55 who have not served in the army, as well as the construction of a military base corresponding to NATO standards near the Moldovan Transnistrian Republic. In addition, the country officially conducts the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles and training of military personnel for possible hostilities in Ukrainian territory.

Sorokin added that the summit agenda officially includes issues of regional security, support for Ukraine and integration processes of the Southeast European countries - candidates for EU membership. Sandu will also hold bilateral meetings with Vladimir Zelensky and other leaders. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also arrived in Kiev.