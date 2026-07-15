{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Sandu’s visit to Kiev paves way for arms transit through Moldova — expert

This view is bolstered by the fact the Russian Armed Forces are actively destroying ammunition depots in Ukraine, creating a pressing demand for arms supplies, Dmitry Sorokin said

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s visit to Kiev and her participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit may conceal more ambitious intentions, including preparations for the transit of weapons through Moldovan territory, head of the Russian-Moldovan Friendship and Cooperation Center Dmitry Sorokin told TASS.

"Some experts and members of the public have expressed the view that more ambitious and strategically relevant intentions may be concealed behind the official framework of meetings and discussions. They suppose that the visits of European Union leaders to Moldova and Ukraine could be part of a comprehensive preparation for possible military action and the transit of weapons through Moldovan territory. This view is bolstered by the fact the Russian Armed Forces are actively destroying ammunition depots in Ukraine, creating a pressing demand for arms supplies," the expert said.

According to him, Moldova has recently intensified military preparations, planning military training for men aged from 27 to 55 who have not served in the army, as well as the construction of a military base corresponding to NATO standards near the Moldovan Transnistrian Republic. In addition, the country officially conducts the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles and training of military personnel for possible hostilities in Ukrainian territory.

Sorokin added that the summit agenda officially includes issues of regional security, support for Ukraine and integration processes of the Southeast European countries - candidates for EU membership. Sandu will also hold bilateral meetings with Vladimir Zelensky and other leaders. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also arrived in Kiev.

Tags
Foreign policyUkraineMoldova
Anti-Russian sanctions
EU ambassadors fail to agree on 21st sanction package against Russia — source
Negotiations have been postponed until next week
Read more
Spain defeats France 2-0, moves into 2026 FIFA World Cup Final
Spain has become the first team to reach the final
Read more
Soyuz MS-29 carrying new international crew docks with ISS
A Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle lifted off from the Baikonur spaceport at 2:48 p.m. GMT carrying the primary crew of the ISS' 75th long-duration expedition
Read more
Zelensky confirms two civilians brutally murdered by Ukrainian soldiers
Ten servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces’ 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade have been detained, including the now former brigade commander Stanislav Luchanov
Read more
Zelensky pledge to step up mobilization in exchange for EU loan genocidal — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, proposals to "address the situation" in Ukraine increasingly include lowering the mobilization age to 22, with "some voices around Bankova even calling for an immediate reduction to 18"
Read more
China opposes US bill imposing sanctions on buyers of Russian fossil fuels
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian emphasized that Beijing would take all necessary measures to protect legal rights and interests of Chinese companies
Read more
Russian Tango light aircraft completes maiden flight — S7 Group
Vladimir Barsuk, a first-class test pilot and director of the Chaplygin Siberian Scientific Research Institute of Aviation, was at the controls
Read more
Press review: EU struggles on Russia sanctions while Moscow trade surplus grows
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 14th
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian UAV assembly, storage sites in past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,380 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian long-range UAV storage sites in past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,505 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Iranian military says attacks on US bases to continue until ‘ultimate victory’
The IRGC has launched six drone attacks on US bases in the Middle East
Read more
Von der Leyen promises Kiev ‘safe and secure production sites’ for drones to attack Russia
The European Commission President also promised "huge technological and industrial capacity" in Europe
Read more
Iran seeks lawful sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz — vice president
Mohammad Reza Aref said that it is natural for Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz, just as it is natural for other countries to have the right to use it
Read more
Trump promises to review updated bill on sanctions against Russia
The US president also said that the lawmakers may also extend the document to Iran and the Shiite movement Hezbollah
Read more
NATO intelligence community behind foiled terrorist attack in Moscow Region — expert
Alexander Stepanov highlighted the critical role of specialized software, primarily developed in Canada, which was to be used alongside drone components of the same origin
Read more
EU allows Kiev to use loan funds to buy Chinese-made drone components — FT
According to the newspaper, the measure concerns the first tranche of 5.9 bln euro under the EU's 60 bln euro defense loan
Read more
Kremlin briefing covers US sanctions plans against Russia, Baltic ‘fearmongering’
Dmitry Peskov revealed that Moscow had received signals through existing channels that the US was ready to resume work on the Ukraine settlement after the Iran situation was resolved
Read more
FACTBOX: Ukrainian parliament dismisses prime minister, government
Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada voted by a majority to dismiss Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko
Read more
Eleven parties submit documents to participate in Russian parliamentary elections
According to Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova, the parties have submitted 8,796 documents totaling 135,922 pages
Read more
Iran conflict could devalue Donald Trump’s second presidential term — FT
Defense strategy expert at the Center for a New American Security think-tank in Washington Becca Wasser noted that escalation to de-escalate had not proven to be very successful in the past
Read more
FACTBOX: Logistics, food supplies, fleet protection measures in Sea of Azov
Port captains are seeking to improve traffic management and reduce vessel handling times
Read more
Those plotting 'new campaign' against Russia should remember lessons of history — MFA
Maria Zakharova advised them to stop deluding themselves into believing they can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia
Read more
Trump says Strait of Hormuz open to all ships except Iran’s
The United States will have a full Blockade, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo, the US president said
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup South downs over 170 Ukrainian drones over past day
The Battlegroup's air defense shot down the enemy’s 86 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 92 octocopters
Read more
Ukrainian sabotage operation zone to be extended to Mediterranean — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, any future actions against Russia’s merchant fleet in the Mediterranean Sea will depend on NATO states’ shore infrastructure
Read more
Man injured in Voronezh suburb, blackout in Kerch: aftermath of attacks on regions
The drones were reportedly shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov, Moscow and Krasnodar regions, as well as Crimea, the Sea of Azov, and the Black Sea
Read more
What we know about detention of man who planned sabotage at oil company in Russia’s Yugra
The detainee has confessed to plotting a terrorist attack on an oil company in Nyagan
Read more
Trump avoids direct answer on possible seizure of Kharg Island
The US president noted that sometimes a ground campaign is needed
Read more
German drone factory for Ukraine legitimate target for Russian military — expert
Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov added that with a new wave of military aid to Kiev, Germany is trying to escalate the conflict
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West eliminates 107 Ukrainian heavy quadcopters over past day
The air defense crews and mobile armed units also shot down 188 fixed-wing UAVs
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup South destroys over 90 Ukrainian robotic vehicles in half-month
Battlegroup's artillery units destroyed over 20 artillery guns of the Ukrainian army
Read more
IRGC reports another strike on US base in Jordan
According to a report by Fars, the attack targeted the deployment site of F-18 fighter jets and hangars housing US military equipment
Read more
Russia says deployment of contingents from ‘coalition of willing’ in Ukraine unacceptable
Maria Zakharova reiterated that such units would be considered by Moscow as legitimate military targets
Read more
Russian troops advance northeast of Svyatogorsk in DPR — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the combat conditions are the most intense in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area
Read more
What we know about FSB-prevented large-scale drone attack on facility in Moscow Region
According to the FSB, the Ukrainian side recruited a former member of an ethnic organized crime group through a terrorist organization banned in Russia to carry out the attack
Read more
Kiev’s attempts to scare Energodar people have reverse effect — Russian senator
Igor Kastyukevich expressed gratitude to the security forces, military personnel, and all involved in enhancing security measures for Zaporozhye NPP employees, residents, and the city as a whole
Read more
Russian holdings of US Treasuries rise to $29 mln in May
Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities in May, with holdings totaling approximately $1.14 trillion
Read more
Russia, United States continue cooperation in space — Dmitriev
The RDIF head earlier participated in the crew’s readiness report for Soyuz MS-29
Read more
Trump points to ‘greater alternatives’ to Strait of Hormuz for oil deliveries
The US president also said that the strait is closed only for Iran
Read more
Explosion takes place on Iran’s Hengam Island in Strait of Hormuz — agency
No further details were provided
Read more
Germany fueling world war by providing military aid to Ukraine — lawmaker
Retired Major General Leonid Ivlev recalled that Germany was the largest donor to Ukraine
Read more
Russian permanent mission accuses EU of making unfounded public accusations against Moscow
The Russian position was brought to the attention of the EU side during a meeting at the European External Action Service on July 14, 2026
Read more
Press review: US, Iran vie for Hormuz leverage as Russia, US conclude ISS program by 2030
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 15th
Read more
Interference in Ukrainian settlement, Kiev's terrorism: Lavrov's statements
The Russian top diplomat noted that Europe was still trying to get in the way of a Ukraine peace deal, seeking to undermine agreements reached between Moscow and Washington
Read more
ISS operations extended through 2030 — Roscosmos chief
Dmitry Bakanov says that this was agreed upon between Roscosmos and NASA
Read more
Iran could target US bases if Washington launches ground operation — ex-foreign minister
Iranian lawmaker and former Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki pointed out that all previous agreements with Washington, including the recent memorandum of understanding, "were nothing but deception"
Read more
Air defenses down 340 drones heading for Moscow Region in 24 hours — authorities
Mayor Sergey Sobyanin says most of them were shot down at distant approaches
Read more
Trump says US to continue attacks unless Iran returns to talks
The US president promised to carry out strikes "tonight," "tomorrow night," "the night after," and next week
Read more
France to transfer ready-made SCALP missiles to Ukraine — Russian military analyst
This is a de facto outright legalization of deliveries, Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
Trump says Iran is fighting US like 'great boxer'
The US leader stressed that Tehran continued to resist despite repeated US strikes
Read more
Trump speaks contradictorily about chances of passing bill on sanctions against Russia
The US president said that key provisions of the document had not been discussed with him and that he needs to review them
Read more
Consulate general investigates detention of Russians in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia mosque
Sources inside the Istanbul police confirmed the incident but declined further comment
Read more
Nevsky Shipyard floats out Project 23130 medium sea tanker for Russian Navy
The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Navy Main Command, the Nevsky Shipyard of the United Shipbuilding Corporation and honorary guests
Read more
FACTBOX: Key details of revised US sanctions bill targeting Russia
The bill targets the five largest buyers of Russian energy, including China and India
Read more
Bulgaria's refusal to join 'coalition of the willing' nightmare for Macron — Philippot
According to the leader of the French Patriots party, Bulgaria has slammed the door in Macron's face
Read more
Von der Leyen, Vucic, Sandu, other leaders arrive in Kiev
They are expected to meet with Zelensky and participate in the Southeast European summit
Read more
Brazil doesn’t want war, but should be ready to defend itself — President Lula da Silva
The Brazilian president stressed that the defense of national security is not reduced to the protection of borders
Read more
Hungarian defense minister promises to 'slam the door on Russia'
Romulus Ruszin-Szendi stated that Hungary must restore the trust of its allies
Read more
Russia creating wheeled heavy-duty robot named after esteemed WWII general
The platform is designed for logistics missions such as the delivery of provisions, water, combat ammunition loads and medicines
Read more
Rostec develops critically needed materials despite sanctions — PM Mishustin
The Russian Prime Minister stressed that achievements in high-tech industries have a direct impact not only on industry and digitalization, but also on the country's overall economy and on people's quality of life
Read more
Modernizing Russia’s armed forces, fuel situation — Putin’s remarks
The Russophobic factions within the so-called collective West are fighting Russia, but the country is forging ahead with remarkable progress, the Russian leader said
Read more
Ukrainian army carries out 18 attacks on DPR in past day, kills civilian
Six civilians were injured
Read more
European Commission strips Venice Biennale of grant over reopening Russian pavilion
The European Commission has withdrawn a 2-million-euro grant from the Venice Biennale
Read more
Fidan to emphasize strikes on ships in Black Sea unacceptable during Kiev visit — source
According to the source, the Turkish top diplomat will also "draw attention to the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine" and "state Turkey’s readiness to bring the sides together at the negotiating table"
Read more
Millions sign online petition demanding Argentina be booted from World Cup
The petition claims that FIFA and the referees are biased toward Lionel Messi and the Argentininan national team
Read more
Kiev suffering unjustified losses counterattacking near Konstantinovka in DPR — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, all previous attempts by the Ukrainian command in this area have been futile and unsuccessful
Read more
Kiev’s attack on Kursk NPP is nuclear terrorism — envoy
"The Ukrainian militants have committed another nuclear terrorism attempt, launching at least 12 unmanned aerial vehicles towards the Kursk NPP-2," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Three projectiles damage mineral water factory in Iran’s Dehloran
No casualties have been reported so far
Read more
FSB soldiers eliminate Ukrainian saboteurs, UAV control center in DPR
In total, FSB Gorynych unit operators eliminated four enemy sabotage-terrorist groups
Read more
Turkish court issues int’l arrest warrant for Netanyahu in 'Sumud' flotilla case — TV
Benjamin Netanyahu is accused of crimes against humanity, genocide, deprivation of liberty, cruel treatment, intentional bodily harm, robbery, and seizure of vehicles
Read more
US, Iran continue to maintain contact, Trump says
The US president separately said that he would "save the energy targets for last" but would ultimately attack them. He stated the unwillingness to negotiate himself at the moment
Read more
Ukrainian military strikes passenger bus with drone in Gorlovka, DPR
The Ukrainian military also shelled a residential area of the Kalininsky district of the city, damaging private houses
Read more
Three civilians injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region
The wounded were taken to hospitals
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial sites, port infrastructure
Russian forces hit the Kiev-79 industrial enterprise - a key enterprise in Ukraine for the assembly of combat payloads for unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles of various types
Read more
Security guarantees for Kiev, sanctions against Max — Kremlin briefing highlights
Dmitry Peskov expressed confidence that Max would keep evolving fast despite the European sanctions
Read more
EU openly preparing for conflict with Moscow — Russian embassy
The embassy stressed that Russia calls on the Netherlands to recognize that pressure on Moscow and the use of unlawful unilateral "coercive measures" will not change Russia's position but will only further increase the already extremely high level of instability in Europe
Read more
Senator Lindsey Graham dies at 71
Republican Senator passed away from a brief and sudden illness
Read more
New Russia-Ukraine prisoner swaps on deck, Kiev’s terror: ombudswoman’s key statements
Human rights commissioners are a "major shield protecting human rights" in Russia, Yana Lantratova said
Read more
Turkish experts call Ukraine's Black Sea commercial ship attacks energy security threat
Turkish maritime expert Kozan Erkan said that Ukrainian attacks between July 9 and 11 damaged or disabled around 50 vessels near Zmeiny Island
Read more
Russian troops destroying over 80% of Ukrainian drones in LPR — expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized that Russian soldiers at this point "are handling the challenges from the Ukrainian militants quite effectively"
Read more
Russia extremely concerned about new round of hostilities involving Iran — MFA
Dmitry Lyubinsky reaffirmed its call for the resumption of dialogue to foster a lasting peace and stability in the region
Read more
Trump, US administration officials discuss expanding Iran strikes — media
The meeting reportedly involved US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and other senior officials
Read more
Argentina suspends cooperation with Russia on peaceful nuclear energy — Russian envoy
At the same time, mutual interest is being registered between Russian and Argentinian companies in cooperation in the electric power industry, renewable energy sources and the oil and gas industry, Dmitry Feoktistov said
Read more
Russia rejects Western accusations of cyberattacks — embassy in The Hague
Vladimir Tarabrin warned Dutch authorities that any further expansion of EU sanctions would provoke retaliatory measures from Moscow
Read more
‘Coalition of the Willing’ turns out unable to ensure ceasefire — media
According to a report in Der Spiegel, the coalition remains powerless to achieve its goals
Read more
Ukrainian labor shortage deepens in June — survey
This problem is the worst in the Kirovograd, Chernovtsy, Lvov, Cherkassy, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhitomir and Zaporozhye regions
Read more
IRGC reports destruction of US military logistics center in Kuwait — agency
According to the report, the target was located in Mina Abdullah
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys Ukrainian UAV control antenna in Sumy Region
The antenna was located in a forest belt
Read more
Trump says US has achieved main objectives of its military operation against Iran
The US leader revealed that if US forces ended military operations now, Iran would need 20 years to recover from the damage inflicted
Read more
EU to revoke asylum eligibility for Ukrainian military-age men from March 2027
The EU does not plan to deport Ukrainian military-age men already residing in Europe
Read more
Qatar blocks Israel’s deal with Volkswagen to produce missiles for Iron Dome — media
The deal was blocked despite the memorandum of understanding signed by the parties in April
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports
Russian forces hit Odessa and Chernomorsk port infrastructure facilities used to unload fuel and lubricants and fuel storage tanks for the Ukrainian military
Read more
Modernized Shturmovik ground robot deployed to Russia’s special op zone in Ukraine
The Shturmovik can carry up to 70 kg on the road and up to 50 kg on rough terrain
Read more
Moldova's involvement in Ukraine conflict escalates it further — expert
The actions of the President of Moldova and the government, aimed at supporting Ukraine, can be perceived as part of a broader strategy developed by EU intelligence services and MI6, Dmitry Sorokin said
Read more
Trump urges Netanyahu to withdraw Israeli forces from Syria, Lebanon — media
A US official told Axios that the US president warned the Israeli prime minister that the presence of Israeli forces on Syrian territory "creates tensions and could lead to an escalation"
Read more
Venezuela's acting president thanks Russia for humanitarian assistance
Last week, two Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft delivered over 35 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including food, tents, basic necessities, motor pumps, and medicines
Read more
Auterion, Skyfall to deliver 50,000 AI-powered Shrike FPV drones to Ukraine
The enterprise noted that the procurement is being financed by an unnamed NATO member in Europe
Read more
US violates memorandum of understanding over 40 times — Iranian envoy to UN
Amir-Saeid Iravani said that the US failed to fulfil its commitments almost immediately after the signing of the memorandum
Read more
Upgraded AK-12 assault rifle successfully completes scheduled tests
The assault rifle will reliably protect the life of a service member, Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov noted
Read more
Rostec unveils Pautina system for protection of industry facilities from drones
The state corporation said that the Pautina is capable of protecting facilities over 25 meters high and of any size
Read more
Russia says France's refusal to grant visa to TASS reporter for UNESCO events puzzling
According to Maria Zakharova, on July 17, during a global conference of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development, a UNESCO-Russia International Prize for Achievements Fundamental Sciences will be awarded at UNESCO headquarters in Paris
Read more