Russian opponents hit civilian targets out of despair, achieve nothing — security council

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s opponents are attacking civilian infrastructure out of despair, having failed to achieve any results in a military confrontation, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Kokov said in an interview with TASS.

"The bet on strategically defeating Russia has failed, and it is becoming increasingly evident day by day. Direct military confrontation is not producing desired results, driving opponents to attack civilian infrastructure. That is not a sign of strength, that it a sign of despair," he said.