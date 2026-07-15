Russian troops advance northeast of Svyatogorsk in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian military have expanded the zone of control southeast of Svyatogorsk and taken new lines near Drobyshev in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, the combat conditions are the most intense in the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area of the Russian military operation zone in Ukraine.

"Fierce head-on fighting is underway here in which the Ukrainian militants are trying to counterattack and thwart the advance of our troops. However, despite this, we have achieved some progress northeast of Svyatogorsk, and our engagement line in the area of Drobyshev where our guys have taken new lines and positions has also been slightly expanded," he said.