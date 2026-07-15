Someone in Russia moves to trademark Spirit of Anchorage

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Someone is trademarking "The Spirit of Anchorage" in Russia, apparently to use as the name of a perfume, a TASS correspondent has found out.

The application for trademark registration was filed with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property, Rospatent, on July 10, 2026.

The trademark is planned to be registered under Class 3 of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS) that covers perfumes, scented water, colognes, and wax melts, according to Rospatent.

In May 2026, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that in using the term the spirit of Anchorage, Moscow referred to the atmosphere of trust between the leaders of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, which made it possible to agree on the basic outlines of the settlement for the Ukraine conflict in the context of the Alaska summit.