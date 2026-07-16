Mutual tourism of Russia and China grows at double-digit rates — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Mutual tourism of Russia and China is growing at double-digit rates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in his article for the Kommersant newspaper. It is titled "A constant in an era of radical change: On the 25th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese Treaty on Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation."

"Mutual tourism has also experienced strong growth, with visitor numbers increasing at double-digit rates. This trend has been significantly supported by the existing visa-free travel regime between the two countries," the minister said.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia, like China, would extend its visa-free regime until 2027.