Forced restructuring of supply chains to come at high cost to everyone — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, July 15. /TASS/. The artificial severing and forced restructuring of global supply chains would entail enormous costs and harm all parties involved, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said commenting on the consequences of the US and EU moving away from Chinese manufacturing capabilities.

"The artificial severing of ties, the establishment of barriers, and the forced restructuring of supply chains will not only entail high economic costs but also run counter to economic principles and the choices made by enterprises. Ultimately, this will force all parties to pay an even higher price and damage their interests," he said. Security is ensured through cooperation rather than isolation, Lin Jian said, adding that maintaining the stability and smooth operation of global production and supply chains is a shared responsibility of all countries.

China will continue to expand openness and provide the global market with high-quality products and opportunities for cooperation, he noted.