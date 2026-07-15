MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's reported commitment to step up mobilization in exchange for a 90-billion-euro European Union loan is akin to genocide against his own people, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, proposals to "address the situation" in Ukraine increasingly include lowering the mobilization age to 22, with "some voices around Bankova even calling for an immediate reduction to 18."

"But even that is not enough for the Zelensky regime," she said. "As Ukrainian media report, rumors are spreading among the population that, in exchange for a 90-billion-euro loan from the European Union, the Kiev regime pledged to significantly increase the number of people mobilized and agreed with Brussels to develop a mechanism for returning Ukrainian citizens who have settled in Europe, where they would be met at the border by military enlistment officers."

"It is genocide against the Ukrainian people carried out by Zelensky," Zakharova said.

"Nothing else better describes this terrible tragedy, when Ukrainian citizens believed the words of a man who spoke so much about democracy and the rule of law and so eloquently promised peace and coexistence among people speaking different languages in one united Ukraine," she said. "They believed him, and now he is throwing them into his favorite childhood toy - the meat grinder.".