Iran has no plans to negotiate with US, focused on defense — agency

TUNIS, July 15. /TASS/. Iran does not plan to talk with the United States and is concentrated on defense instead, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to Tasnim news agency.

"At the moment, we have no plans for negotiations, and we are focused on defense," he said.

He also said that the memorandum of understanding signed by Iran and the United States "represents a set of mutual commitments." According to him, "in case of violations by the other side," Tehran will also "refrain from fulfilling its obligations" and "will follow the same principle in the future.".