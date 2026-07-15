Russian forces strike Ukrainian long-range UAV storage sites in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck logistics centers, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,505 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,505 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 220 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 215 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 325 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 465 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 60 troops and a self-propelled artillery system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ryzhevka, Khoten and Mogritsa in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Zakharovka and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and a surface-to-air missile system in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Arkadevka and Chervony Oskol in the Kharkov Region, Shchurovo and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 220 troops, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 13 motor vehicles and four artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Semyonovka, Nikolayevka, Slavyansk, Nikanorovka, Izhevka, Kramatorsk and Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 26 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 325 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Artyoma, Belozerskoye, Rubezhnoye, Svetloye, Sergeyevka and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 325 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 465 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 465 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovka and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Barvinovka, Yegorovka, Novosoloshino, Nikolskoye and Novoye Pole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 465 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, a Bastion multiple rocket launcher and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy self-propelled artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Yurkovka, Grigorovka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 60 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 12 motor vehicles, a Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, an uncrewed surface vessel and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 558 Ukrainian UAVs, eight smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 558 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and eight smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 558 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys four Ukrainian naval drones in past 24 hours

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed four Ukrainian naval drones in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed four uncrewed surface vessels of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 181,724 unmanned aerial vehicles, 666 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,163 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,758 multiple rocket launchers, 35,769 field artillery guns and mortars and 66,525 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.