Interference in Ukrainian settlement, Kiev's terrorism: Lavrov's statements

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Ukraine's actions in the Azov and Black Sea are not "even piracy anymore," instead they constitute "pure terrorism," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Chadian counterpart, Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul.

According to him, Moscow expects Ankara to send a harsh signal to Kiev over regular terrorist attacks on the Blue Stream gas pipeline infrastructure.

Lavrov noted that Europe is still trying to get in the way of a Ukraine peace deal, seeking to undermine agreements reached between Moscow and Washington.

TASS has compiled the main statements from the top Russian diplomat.

Ukrainian settlement

Europe is still trying to get in the way of a Ukraine peace deal, "trying to undermine the existing agreements between Russia and the United States."

US President Donald Trump has never said that the agreements reached with Russia in Alaska are dead: "If you read President Trump's speech immediately after the Alaska summit, he spoke highly of the agreement and said that we had now launched the process. Europe and Ukraine stated that they were not involved and that it was not their concern. Now they've done everything they can to try to steer the United States away. President Trump hasn't commented on these attempts, and he hasn't said that Alaska no longer exists. However, the Europeans and the Ukrainian regime publicly stated that the Alaska agreements are dead, and we have buried them."

Kiev's attacks on Blue Stream infrastructure

Terrorist acts are being carried out by the Kiev regime not only in the Azov Sea, but also in the Black Sea: "Just yesterday, there was information in the Turkish media that new, fairly strong attacks by Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles were carried out against Turkish ships, Turkish tankers, and other vessels carrying Turkish cargo. This is far from the first time, not to mention the fact that the Blue Stream gas pipeline infrastructure, the pipeline that goes to Turkey, is regularly subjected to terrorist attacks."

Moscow expects Ankara to send a harsh signal to Kiev over regular terrorist attacks on the Blue Stream gas pipeline infrastructure: "We hope that they will be able to publicly assess these events and send a strong, uncompromising signal to the terrorist regime in Kiev."

Kiev's terrorism

Ukraine's actions in the Azov and Black Sea are "pure terrorism": "What the Ukrainian regime is doing isn't even piracy anymore. Pirates plunder and keep the trophies for themselves. But they are like a dog in the manger. They are simply causing damage and intimidating. This is pure terrorism, which, by the way, is not confined to the Azov Sea and the Black Sea. It's also happening on the African continent."

Ukrainians, in their attempt to damage Russia, are not particularly discerning: "[They join forces] both with African extremists who are trying to overthrow popular legitimate regimes in Africa, and indeed with any other dregs of society."

Russia is working to neutralize the threats posed by Ukraine to free navigation in the Azov and Black seas: "President Vladimir Putin is working to stop all of this."

Russia will continue to fulfill its commitments to supply food to African countries despite any obstacles: "We will under any circumstances continue to fulfill all our obligations to supply food to our African friends, both under commercial contracts and as part of humanitarian aid, in accordance with their wishes, as we have done and continue to do."

Middle East

The Russian side views the resumption of strikes on Iran as a violation of the memorandum concluded between Tehran and Washington: "We view [the resumption of military aggression against Iran] as a violation of the memorandum, and there is even little to comment on here. This is unfortunate because both civilian infrastructure in Iran and civilian facilities in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council are suffering. This leads to nothing good."

The resumption of military aggression against Iran closes the door to a resolution to the conflict: "The most important thing is that this does not lead to a resolution. This closes the door that the memorandum of understanding you mentioned [signed with Washington -- TASS] seemed to have opened."

Western attempts to undermine Russia's relations with African countries

The West is using "all means fair and foul to prevent Russia's cooperation with African countries."

The West is trying to undermine Moscow's relations with the countries of the Sahara-Sahel region, with the help of "not only terrorist groups, but also militants from Ukraine."

Russia will help enhance the military capabilities of the national armed forces of Sahel countries and provide training for their military personnel: "We intend to assist the countries of the region, including by strengthening the military capabilities of their national armed forces, training military personnel and law enforcement officers. We will also continue providing humanitarian assistance."

Russia's cooperation with Africa in countering terrorism will be a key topic on the agenda of the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in Moscow this fall: "I believe that its significance will be further emphasized at the upcoming third Russia-Africa summit in Moscow in October.".